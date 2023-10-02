2 West Virginia football players carted off field are set to return to campus

Two injured West Virginia football players who were taken to a hospital during a game in Texas are set to return to campus. Coach Neal Brown says linebacker Trey Lathan and safety Aubrey Burks are scheduled to fly back on Tuesday. Both were carted off the field during a 24-21 win at TCU on Saturday. Lathan underwent surgery on a lower-leg injury and will miss the rest of the season. Brown says tests were negative on Burks, who was injured making a tackle. Brown didn’t specify Burks’ injury and didn’t know when he’ll be available to play again. The Mountaineers are off this week and play at Houston on Oct. 12.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.