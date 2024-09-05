2-time winner Matt Fitzpatrick upstaged by younger brother in first round at European Masters

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Seeking a third victory at the European Masters, Matt Fitzpatrick has been upstaged by his younger brother in a low-scoring first round at Crans-sur-Sierre in the Alps. Alex Fitzpatrick has shot 7-under 63 to be tied for the lead with unheralded Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia at the European tour event. Alex finished tied for fifth on his debut at Crans-Montana last year. Matt won the tournament in 2017 and 2018 and is looking to become just the fourth player to win it three times. Matt Fitzpatrick shot 66 and was in a six-man group three strokes off the lead.

