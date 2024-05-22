2-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem loses in qualifying in final Roland Garros appearance

PARIS (AP) — Two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem has lost in the second round of qualifying in his final match at the French Open. Thiem was beaten 6-2, 7-5 by Otto Virtanen on Court Suzanne Lenglen. He won’t make an 11th and final appearance in the main draw of the clay-court Grand Slam. Thiem reached the final at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019. He announced earlier this month that he will retire at the end of the year after struggling to return to top form following a wrist injury.

