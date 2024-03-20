2-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and Giants finalize $62M, 2-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and left-hander Blake Snell have finalized their $62 million, two-year contract ahead of the two-time Cy Young Award winner being introduced at a news conference on Wednesday. Snell gets a $17 million signing bonus payable on Jan. 15, 2026, and a $15 million salary this year. He would get $30 million if he keeps the contract for 2025, of which $15 million would be deferred and payable on July 1, 2027. The 30-year-old Snell is 71-55 with a 3.20 ERA in 191 starts over eight major league seasons, winning Cy Youngs in 2018 with Tampa Bay and last year with San Diego.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.