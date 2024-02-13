2-time batting champion Luis Arraez goes to arbitration with Marlins for 2nd straight year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time batting champion Luis Arraez tried to win for the second straight year in salary arbitration, asking a panel for $12 million instead of the Miami Marlins’ $10.6 million offer. A decision by Keith Greenberg, Stephen Raymond and Richard McNeill is expected Wednesday. Arraez won the 2022 AL batting title for Minnesota when he hit .316 with eight homers and 49 RBIs, then was traded to Miami in January 2023 and won in arbitration when a panel picked his $6.1 million rather than the Marlins’ $5 million. Arraez then captured the NL batting title, setting career highs with a .354 average, 10 homers and 69 RBIs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.