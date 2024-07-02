2-time All-Star pitcher Johnny Cueto opts out of minor league contract with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time All-Star pitcher Johnny Cueto has opted out of his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and been released from Triple-A Round Rock. Cueto was 2-1 with a 5.71 ERA in nine starts for Round Rock since agreeing to the minor league deal with the Rangers on April 24. He 34 strikeouts and eight walks in 41 innings pitched. The 38-year-old Cueto is 144-111 with a 3.50 ERA in 368 games over 16 big league seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City, San Francisco, the Chicago White Sox and Miami.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.