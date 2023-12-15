2-time All-Star Ja Morant set to talk with 25-game suspension nearing an end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Ja Morant told reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers ousted Memphis in six games to start the playoffs in April that he had to make better decisions knowing off-the-court issues affected the Grizzlies’ season. Now the dazzling point guard given a 25-game timeout by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is about to get a second chance to prove he really means that. Morant will talk with the media Friday after Memphis’ morning shootaround before the Grizzlies host Houston. This will be the first time that Morant has talked with reporters since that disappointing first-round ouster April 29. His season debut comes Tuesday night in New Orleans.

