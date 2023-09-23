2-time AL MVP Juan González, one of baseball’s best sluggers in the ’90s, honored by Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time American League MVP Juan González has finally received his Texas Rangers Hall of Fame jacket. The pregame presentation Friday came eight years after his induction and 20 years after his last game for the team. He also threw a ceremonial first pitch in what’s believed to be his first public appearance at a Rangers game since 2004 while playing for the Kansas City Royals. González was one of baseball’s best sluggers in the 1990s and is still the Texas career leader with his 372 home runs and 1,180 RBIs. His MVP seasons in 1996 and 1998 coincided with the Rangers’ first two division titles.

