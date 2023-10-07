2 TDs in 10 seconds lifts Nebraska past Illinois 20-7

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Heinrich Haarberg threw for 154 yards and rushed for a team-leading 82 yards and a touchdown as Nebraska beat Illinois 20-7. Seven receivers caught passes from Haarberg, who was 12-of-24 passing. His 25-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was Nebraska’s second TD in 10 seconds. Nebraska stopped Illinois twice inside the Huskers’ 1 on the Illini’s first drive of the game, as Luke Altmyer and Reggie Love III each failed to get into the end zone. The Huskers marched back down the field and scored on a 31-yard field goal by Tristan Alvano. Nebraska took a 17-0 lead with its two quick second-quarter touchdowns. The Illini scored their only touchdown with 1:31 left in the first half when Pat Bryant caught a perfectly thrown 46-yard touchdown pass from Luke Altmyer.

