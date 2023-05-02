2 more former China football officials under investigation

BEIJING (AP) — Two more former Chinese football officials have been placed under investigation for corruption. They are the latest additions to a list of Chinese sports administrators suspected of illegal activities. The latest to fall are former Chinese Football Association vice president Li Yuyi and ex-chairman of the Chinese Super League Company that runs the country’s top-flight professional league, Ma Chengquan. Two-sentence official statements say they are suspected of “serious violations of laws and regulations,” and they are cooperating with authorities. Nearly a dozen serving and retired officials in football and sports administration are under investigation, including former national coach Li Tie and deputy head of the General Administration of Sports Du Zhaocai.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.