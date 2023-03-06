2 hurt after Leipzig fans light flares at Dortmund game

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Two soccer fans were hurt after Leipzig supporters lit flares during a Bundesliga game against Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig says about 20 flares were lit before the start of the second half. The club says the people who were hurt were not involved in lighting the pyrotechnics. Leipzig didn’t comment on the severity of any injuries and says it was working with Dortmund to identify who was responsible. Club official Ulrich Wolter says the club could pursue “a local and nationwide stadium ban as well as monetary fines” as possible sanctions for the people who lit the flares.

