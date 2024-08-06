2 Germany forwards to miss the Olympic semifinal against the U.S. women’s team with illness, injury

LYON, France (AP) — Germany will be without captain Alexandra Popp and forward Lea Schüller for its semifinal against the United States in the Olympic women’s soccer tournament. The German soccer federation says Popp is sick and Schüller has inflammation in a knee tendon. Popp and Schüller will be replaced by Nicole Anyomi and Sarai Linder in the German squad. Linder returns after an illness in the group stage.

