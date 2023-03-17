1st March Madness meeting for Duke, Tennessee in East Region

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jon Scheyer once considered playing for Rick Barnes at Texas. Scheyer visited the Austin campus and toured the basketball facilities back in 2005 and even had a scholarship offer to join the Longhorns. Now, nearly two decades later, the 35-year-old Scheyer and the 68-year-old Barnes will square off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The fifth-seeded Blue Devils will play fourth-seeded Tennessee in the East Region on Saturday. It’s the first NCAA Tournament matchup for two power programs with vastly different postseason resumes.

