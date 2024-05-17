19-year-old Nolan Siegel catches air, Team Penske flies in final practice before Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Chevrolet-powered cars of Team Penske and Arrow McLaren dominated Indianapolis 500 practice Friday. Defending race winner Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power gave Penske a sweep of the fastest four-lap averages in what amounted to simulated qualifying runs. Colton Herta in a Honda-powered car for Andretti Global had the fastest single lap, but he got the benefit of a slight tow. Otherwise, it was NASCAR star Kyle Larson for Arrow McLaren who had the day’s fast single lap, and teammates Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward were close behind. Qualifying begins Saturday and concludes Sunday.

