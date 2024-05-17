19-year-old Nolan Siegel catches air in wreck during practice for Indianapolis 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nolan Siegel brought the Indianapolis 500 practice to a halt on Friday when the 19-year-old rookie spun coming out of Turn 2 and hit the outside wall. The impact sent his Dale Coyne Racing entry flying through the air before it landed on its side. Once his battered car came to a rest, Siegel immediately radioed to his team that he was OK. The wreck on Fast Friday, when teams got a horsepower boost they will use for qualifying this weekend, came after Marcus Ericsson and Linus Lundqvist were involved in separate crashes on Thursday. Ericsson went to a backup car for Andretti Global and was struggling to find speed on Friday, while Chip Ganassi Racing was able to repair Lundqvist’s car.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.