19 dead amid heavy rains in Brazil, cities cancel Carnival

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say at least 19 people died in several cities in north Sao Paulo state amid floods and landslides, and this number could still rise. The cities of Sao Sebastiao and Bertioga, two of the hardest hit, cancelled their Carnival festivities as rescue teams struggle to find missing, injured and feared dead in the rubble. Felipe Augusto, the mayor of Sao Sebastiao, posted videos of widespread destruction in his city, including one of baby being rescued by locals lined up on a flooded street. Sao Paulo state government said precipitation in the region has surpassed 600 millimeters in one day, one of the highest amounts ever in Brazil.

