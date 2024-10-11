18-year-old Macklin Celebrini scores a goal in his hyped debut for the Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini didn’t take long to make an impact for the San Jose Sharks. The 18-year-old rookie scored San Jose’s first goal of the season and added an assist in his first period as a pro against the St. Louis Blues, signifying a brighter future ahead for a franchise that has been in the doldrums the last five years. Celebrini’s first career goal came on his third career shift and was a fortunate one. The former Boston University star came in on a rush and did a spin-o-rama near the boards before trying a centering pass that hit defenseman Matt Kessel’s skate and went past Joel Hofer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.