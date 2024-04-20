18-year-old Jake Finch leads every lap to capture ARCA victory at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Jake Finch has captured the ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway. The 18-year-old Floridian started from the pole and never relinquished the lead over 76 laps in the No. 20 Toyota, earning his first ARCA Menards Series victory. Finch stayed at the front of a five-car train to the finish line, holding off Kris Wright by 0.184 seconds. Tanner Gray finished third, followed by Gus Dean and Christian Rose. The top four were all driving Toyotas, while Rose was in a Ford. The ARCA race was one of two prelims to the NASCAR Cup race at Talladega. An Xfinity Series event is also on the schedule.

