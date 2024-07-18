18-year-old defender Leny Yoro joins Man United from Lille

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United announced the signing of 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro from Lille on Thursday. The France under 21 centre back cost a reported 62 million euros ($68 million) and signed a five-year deal. He is United’s second signing of the transfer window after Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee joined from Bologna. United manager Erik ten Hag made defense one of the key areas he wanted to strengthen during the offseason following the departure of France World Cup winner Raphael Varane. Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has also been targeted, while Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly of interest.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.