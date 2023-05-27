18-year-old Adam Fantilli scores as Canada advances to final of ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Teenage forward Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal as Canada edged Latvia 4-2 and advanced to the final of the ice hockey world championship. The United States plays Germany in the other semifinal later Saturday. The 18-year-old Fantilli fooled a defenseman before netting his first goal of the tournament with 11:04 to go as Canada took a 3-2 lead. Samuel Blais, Jack Quinn and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada whose goaltender Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves. Canada reached its fourth straight final.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.