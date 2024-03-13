17-year-old Pau Cubarsí is latest academy player to come through for Barcelona’s senior team

MADRID (AP) — The La Masia youth academy keeps churning out talent for Barcelona. Yet another youngster from the club’s famed youth system has impressed when called upon to take a prominent role with the senior team. This time it was 17-year-old central defender Pau Cubarsí. He was key in the Catalan club’s win against Napoli in the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. Cubarsí was named the man of the match as Barcelona won 3-1 and advanced 4-2 on aggregate to return to the competition’s quarterfinals for the first time in four years. Cubarsí says “it was one of the best days of my life.”

