17-year-old Guiu scores seconds into his first-team debut to give Barcelona a Spanish league victory

MADRID (AP) — Another teenager has made history for Barcelona in the Spanish league. Seventeen-year-old Marc Guiu came off the bench and scored around 30 seconds into his first-team debut to give the Catalan club a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal became the youngest scorer in the Spanish league in a 2-2 draw against Granada before the international break. Barcelona has 24 points after 10 matches. It is one point behind league leaders Real Madrid and Girona. Girona beat last-place Almeria 5-2 earlier Sunday. The Catalan club scored three goals in a six-minute span toward the end of the first half to erase a two-goal deficit.

