17-year-old Endrick’s first Brazil goal beats England and sets record

LONDON (AP) — Real Madrid-bound Endrick has become the youngest men’s player to score an international goal at Wembley as Brazil beat England 1-0 in a friendly. The 17-year-old Palmeiras forward will move to Madrid at the end of the season, more than a year and a half after the deal was agreed. Endrick went on for Rodrygo in the 71st minute and wasted little time to make his mark. Just nine minutes later he was on hand to fire into an empty net after Vinicius Junior was denied by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Endrick’s first senior goal for Brazil ended England’s 21-game unbeaten streak at the national stadium.

