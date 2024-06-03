17-year-old Andreeva reaches her first French Open quarters by beating last Frenchwoman

PARIS (AP) — Mirra Andreeva, unseeded and just 17, has reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by defeating Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 6-2 at the French Open. Despite occasional boos from the French crowd supporting Gracheva, Andreeva has advanced to face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. The impressive Andreeva is just the third player under 18 to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinals in the last 18 years. The women’s quarterfinals are set to begin on Tuesday with Coco Gauff facing Ons Jabeur and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek taking on Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova.

