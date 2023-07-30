17-year-old American cyclist killed while training for mountain bike world championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — U.S. national team cyclist Magnus White was killed over the weekend when he was struck by a vehicle on a training ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado. USA Cycling announced his death in a statement Sunday. The 17-year-old was on a final training ride before competing in the junior mountain bike world championships in Glasgow, Scotland. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero. White was a rising multidisciplinary star, winning a junior national championship in cyclocross in 2021 and earning a place on the U.S. national team. He had begun to dabble in road racing and mountain biking this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.