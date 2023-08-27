16-year-old Yamal helps Barcelona fight back for 4-3 win at Villarreal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Teenager Lamine Yamal has helped Barcelona fight back to win a 4-3 thriller at Villarreal in the Spanish league. The 16-year-old forward set up Gavi Páez’s opening goal for Barcelona, hit the woodwork twice and played a key role in Robert Lewandowski’s winning goal as an entertaining game finished in the visitors’ favor. After he caught the eye of Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández while playing for the club’s youth sides, Yamal became the youngest player to appear for Barcelona in April when he was 15 years, 9 months, 16 days. Last weekend he became the youngest player to start for Barcelona in its win over Cadiz.

