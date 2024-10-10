16-year-old Ukrainian challenges for lead at French Open on routine of table tennis and Netflix

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — A 16-year-old Ukrainian playing for just the fifth time on the European tour says he will continue his routine of playing table tennis and watching Netflix in his quest to stay on the leaderboard at the French Open near Paris. Lev Grinberg shot 5-under 66 and was in a tie for fourth place, one stroke off the lead, after the first round on Thursday. Grinberg is ranked No. 4,603 and says he lives on site at Le Golf National, which is hosting the tournament. He woke thinking the first round might be canceled after heavy rain on Wednesday. Asked what he’ll do to stay in touch with the leaders, Grinberg says: “Do my normal routine. Play ping-pong with my friends in the evening. Have a good sleep. Watch Netflix.”

