16-year-old reaches semis at world darts championship and confident of going all the way

LONDON (AP) — The amazing journey of 16-year-old Luke Littler at the world darts championship has reached the semifinals. The young sensation boldly says it will take something special to stop him becoming the champion in London. Littler is the youngest semifinalist ever after beating Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarterfinals on Monday. He is on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time. Next up is 2018 winner Rob Cross in the last four at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday.

