15-year-old driver killed in New Zealand rally crash

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A 15-year-old rally driver and his co-driver were killed when their car left the road and plunged into a river at a rallysprint event at Paparoa in the north of New Zealand. Police named the victims as Brooklyn Horan, 15, who was driving and his co-driver Tyson Jemmett, 35. A police crash investigator said the car had slid off a gravel road into a river swollen by rain.

