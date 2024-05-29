15 and counting: Yankees’ starting staff sets major league record limiting runs and going at least 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Even without last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner, the New York Yankees starting staff has put together a run for the record books. With Nestor Cortes allowing only two runs in 5 1/3 innings Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees set a major league record with their starters going 15 straight games where they have tossed at least five innings and allowed two runs or fewer. The Yankees surpassed the former mark shared by the 2022 New York Mets, 1968 Pittsburgh Pirates and 1907 Philadelphia Phillies.

