14-year-old sensation Cavan Sullivan catches eye of sports world as blossoming MLS prodigy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Union have caught the attention of the sports world since they signed 14-year-old academy prospect Cavan Sullivan to a Homegrown contract that will eventually land him with Manchester City. The deal allows the Union to continue to develop Sullivan and benefit in the short term from his ability, before profiting when he likely heads overseas to the Premier League. At 14 years, 293 days old, Sullivan became the youngest player to appear in a game for any major professional sports league when he made his July debut for the Philadelphia Union.

