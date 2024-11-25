14-time Olympic medalist Emma McKeon retires from swimming

SYDNEY (AP) — Emma McKeon, Australia’s most decorated Olympian, has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. McKeon holds the Australian record of 14 Olympic medals _ six of them gold _ won over three Summer Olympics. While the 30-year-old McKeon had previously hinted that the 2024 Paris Games would be her final Olympics she had not said whether she would she would continue swimming competitively. McKeon’s seven-medal haul at Tokyo 2020 is the most ever by a female swimmer at a single Games and equal most for any female athlete from any sport at a single Olympics, while her career tally of 14 Olympic medals is tied for most by any female swimmer.

