14-man England stuns Argentina, Australia wins, and Ireland and Italy romp at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — George Ford has kicked 14-man England to a pressure-relieving 27-10 win over Argentina at the Rugby World Cup in Marseille. England was down a man from the opening minutes. But England took nearly every chance that came its way from a sloppy Argentina to start Pool D with a big win no one saw coming. Flyhalf Ford landed three first-half drop goals and six penalties to collect all of England’s points. Australia won for the first time this year and ended a five-test losing run when it beat Georgia 35-15 in Paris. Top-ranked Ireland demolished Romania 82-8 in Bordeaux and Jonathan Sexton collected 24 points in his first rugby in six months. Italy defeated Namibia by a record 52-8 in Saint-Etienne.

