13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Thirteen-year-old forward Da’vian Kimbrough has signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, which says he is the youngest athlete in American professional team sports. Kimbrough, who joined the team’s youth academy in 2021, was 13 years, 5 months, 13 days when the deal was announced Tuesday. Kimbrough is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion. Maximo Carrizo signed with Major League Soccer’s New York City on his 14th birthday on Feb. 28, 2008. He has yet to make his MLS debut.

