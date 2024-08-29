12-team College Football Playoff puts even more emphasis on schedule strength, for better or worse

Debates about strength of schedule are part of the fabric of the college football, like marching bands, cheerleaders and tailgating. With the size of the College Football Playoff tripling in size from four teams to 12 — including seven at-large bids — expect the arguments over the relative difficulty of teams’ schedules to increase exponentially. The posturing and politicking has already begun. Conference realignment has made the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten even tougher. Balancing how a team plays with who it plays will be tricker than ever for the CFP selection committee.

