11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald now helping young players maximize earning potential

Larry Fitzgerald is attacking the board room the same way he took on cornerbacks during a sensational career in the NFL. The 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who caught more passes for more yards than every player in league history other than Jerry Rice has transitioned smoothly to the corporate world since playing his last game with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. Fitzgerald, a board member with technology company Infinite Athlete, is aiming to help young athletes maximize their earning potential with more financial opportunities available to them now than ever before.

