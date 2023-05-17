10K world record-holder Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya suspended for suspected doping

MONACO (AP) — Kenyan distance runner Rhonex Kipruto has been suspended for suspected doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit says the 10-kilometer road running world record-holder has been notified of the charge. The case relates to irregularities in Kipruto’s athlete biological passport. The biological passport can detect possible irregularities in blood values assessed over time without an athlete testing positive for a banned substance. Kipruto placed ninth in the 10,000 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Kipruto’s management company says Kipruto denies doping.

