10K world record holder Rhonex Kipruto banned for 6 years in doping case

MONACO (AP) — Kenyan runner Rhonex Kipruto has been stripped of his world record in men’s 10-kilometer road racing and banned for six years in a doping case. A disciplinary panel has ruled that abnormalities in Kipruto’s blood samples pointed to “a deliberate and sophisticated doping regime” and Kipruto likely had help from unknown third parties. Kipruto was disqualified from all of his results since September 2018, meaning he loses a world championship bronze medal in the 10,000 meters from 2019 and his 10k road record from 2020. That record is set to pass to Ethiopian runner Berihu Aregawi.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.