104.7: Angels’ Joyce gets 1st save and strikes out Martinez with fastest pitch in majors this season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.D. Martinez has faced many relief pitchers during his 14 years in the majors. The New York Mets designated hitter though could only laugh and smile after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels rookie Ben Joyce. Joyce struck out Martinez with a 104.7 mph cutter on Saturday night, the fastest pitch in the majors this season. It eclipsed the 104.5 mph he threw on July 12 against Seattle. According to Sportradar, it is also tied for the sixth-fastest pitch since 2009.

