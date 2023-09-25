102-loss Royals have turned out to be quite the spoilers against playoff-chasing Houston

The Kansas City Royals have lost over 100 games this year. They’ve also been a thorn in the side of the defending champion Houston Astros lately. The Royals went 5-1 in two recent series against Houston, leaving the Astros in a precarious spot in the playoff race. Kansas City has now won 10 of its last 11 games. The Astros can be glad they won’t see the Royals again until next season. Houston is just a half-game ahead of Seattle for the final playoff spot in the American League.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.