10-man Sevilla twice concedes late in draw with Celta Vigo

MADRID (AP) — Ten-man Sevilla couldn’t hang on to its lead against Celta Vigo and conceded two late goals in a 2-2 draw at home in the Spanish league. Sevilla midfielder Pape Gueye was sent off after consecutive yellow cards in the 19th minute but the hosts took the lead through Youssef En-Nesyri in the 43rd and Marcos Acuña in the 81st. Celta rallied late with Miguel Rodríguez Vidal scoring in the 89th and Gonçalo Paciência finding the net three minutes into stoppage time at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. Acuña also was shown a red card in stoppage time.

