10-man Monaco beats Rennes to take 2nd in Ligue 1

RENNES, France (AP) — Vanderson and Youssouf Fofana have scored for 10-man Monaco to down Rennes 2-1 and leapfrog Nice into second place in the French league. Vanderson scored the opener in the second half then received a second yellow card. But Fofana doubled the lead in the 85th. Rennes got one back from a penalty in the 90th. Rennes had European ambitions at the start of the season but will have to look over its shoulder as the result left the host in 12th place, three points above the relegation playoff spot.

