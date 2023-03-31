10-man Mallorca clings to 0-0 with Osasuna at home

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Mallorca has drawn 0-0 with Osasuna in the Spanish league while playing the final 20 minutes with 10 men. The stalemate leaves Osasuna in ninth place and Mallorca in 11th. Defender José Copete received a direct red card in the 69th minute for fouling Osasuna’s Rubén García who had only the goalkeeper to beat. But the undermanned Mallorca had little trouble in defense. Osasuna rested several starters ahead of next week’s Copa del Rey semifinal that it leads 1-0 over Athletic Bilbao.

