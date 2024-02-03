10-man Ivory Coast stages remarkable late comeback to beat Mali 2-1 and reach Africa Cup semifinals

BOUAKÉ, Ivory Coast (AP) — Oumar Diakité scored in stoppage time of extra time to send 10-man Ivory Coast into the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a dramatic 2-1 win over Mali in the quarterfinals. Simon Adingra had equalized with the host nation’s first shot on target in the 90th minute to send the game to extra time. Diakité completed a thrilling comeback by scoring in the 122nd minute. It prompted wild celebrations among nearly 40,000 fans in the Stadium of the Peace in Bouaké and beyond. Diakité was booked for excessive celebrations and was sent off as it was his second yellow card. He will miss the semifinal against Congo on Wednesday. Surprise teams Cape Verde and South Africa played later Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.