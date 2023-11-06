10-man Getafe beats Cadiz for first Liga win after five consecutive draws

MADRID (AP) — Getafe has defeated Cadiz 1-0 in the Spanish league despite playing most of the match with 10 men. The result ends Getafe’s run of five consecutive draws and moves the Madrid club further away from the relegation zone. Borja Mayoral scored in the 76th minute with a header from close range. The host played a man down from the 44th after defender Djené was sent off for a second yellow card. He put a hand to the face of an opponent before a ball was crossed into the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.