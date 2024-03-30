10-man Burnley holds Chelsea to 2-2 in English Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer’s brace has not been enough to prevent Chelsea from drawing at home with 10-man Burnley 2-2 in the English Premier League. Burnley came from behind twice and Dara O’Shea equalized at Stamford Bridge. Palmer became the fifth player to reach 20 goal involvements in his first Premier League. Chelsea remains in 11th place and Burnley is 19th, four points from safety.

