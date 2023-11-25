10-man Brighton ends Premier League winless run with 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Substitute Joao Pedro scored two goals as 10-man Brighton held on to win 3-2 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. It was Brighton’s first victory in the league since beating Bournemouth on Sept. 24 and came after defender Lewis Dunk was sent off for two yellow cards in the space of a minute for dissent. Roberto De Zerbi’s team had gone six league games without a win.

