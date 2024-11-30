10-man Botafogo wins its first Copa Libertadores title

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Botafogo has overcome playing with 10 men to win its first Copa Libertadores title after beating fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro 3-1 in the final in Buenos Aires. After just 30 seconds, midfielder Gregore, one of Botafogo’s best players, hit the head of Fausto Vera with his foot and was given a straight red card. Brazil was assured of a sixth consecutive Copa Libertadores title and the 24th in history, just one less than Argentina. Winger Luiz Henrique scored first in the 35th minute from close range and was fouled for the penalty shot converted by Alex Telles just before halftime. Eduardo Vargas headed Mineiro’s only goal in the 46th. Junior Santos, the Copa top scorer with 10, capped Botafogo’s historic night with the third in injury time.

