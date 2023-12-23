10-man Atletico edges Sevilla to end mini-slump in Spanish league before winter break

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ten-man Atletico Madrid has edged Sevilla 1-0 at home to ensure that it enters the Spanish league winter break still in touch with the front-runners. The game in Spain’s capital was originally scheduled for September but was postponed due to a forecast for bad weather. Halftime substitute Marcos Llorente made an immediate impact by scoring just a minute after the restart. Atletico played a man down for the final 20 minutes after substitute Caglar Soyuncu received a direct red card. Real Madrid and Girona are at the top of the standings with a seven-point lead over Atletico and Barcelona. The league resumes on Jan. 2.

