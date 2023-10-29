1-point wonders South Africa take close calls to a new level in record Rugby World Cup triumph

South Africa took close calls to a new level on their way to a record fourth Rugby World Cup title. The Springboks clung on for a 12-11 victory over old rival New Zealand at Stade de France in the World Cup final on Saturday. It was South Africa’s third straight win by a point at the tournament. South Africa showed late fight to beat host France 29-28 in the quarterfinals two weeks ago. Then the Springboks escaped 16-15 against England in the semis, again with a very late rally. Three points over the course of three excuciatingly tense games added up to South Africa’s golden moment.

